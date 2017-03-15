Fine Art People Photography Icerink March 15, 2017 Analog point of view, shot with my grandfathers camera from 1949. Fun with film! Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... #120 film#Black and White#Canoscan 8800f#Film Photography#Medium Format#Monochrome#Zeiss Ikon Nettar Post navigation ← Pause 5 thoughts on “Icerink” A fun take on this week’s challenge! And I love just the lower part of these legs — not the whole person. Nice perspective. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply ↓ Thank you! LikeLike Reply ↓ I enjoy your interpretation of atop. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply ↓ Thanks. A different perspective! LikeLike Reply ↓ Pingback: Atop: Spring | What's (in) the picture? Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Basic HTML allowed.
A fun take on this week’s challenge! And I love just the lower part of these legs — not the whole person. Nice perspective.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLike
I enjoy your interpretation of atop.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks. A different perspective!
LikeLike
