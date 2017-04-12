Photography Fine Art Abstract Reborn April 12, 2017 Always surprised by macro nature. Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... #Black and White#Macro#Monochrome#Nikon D600 Post navigation ← Mirrored One thought on “Reborn” Pingback: Surprise: Bands of Colour | What's (in) the picture? Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Basic HTML allowed.
Pingback: Surprise: Bands of Colour | What's (in) the picture?