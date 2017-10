Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It all makes sense with film. Shot with Mamiya C220.

Published by Eirik Jeistad

Passionate Norwegian photographer in love with contrast and black/white. Aspiring artist and commercial reality shooter. Enjoying life, my family, my cameras and my darkroom. View all posts by Eirik Jeistad