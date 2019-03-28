"Best Friends forever" - Eirik Jeistad

Best friends forever

by Eirik Jeistad
mars 28, 2019
Stilleben

Stuck on the wall. Together for life until demolition.

Passionate Norwegian photographer in love with contrast and black/white. Aspiring artist and commercial reality shooter. Enjoying life, my family, my cameras and my darkroom.

