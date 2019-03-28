Previous Best friends forever by Eirik Jeistad mars 28, 2019 Leave a comment Stilleben Abstract Photography, Art photography, Black&White photography Stuck on the wall. Together for life until demolition. Klikk for å dele på Facebook(åpnes i en ny fane)Klikk for å dele på Twitter(åpnes i en ny fane)Klikk for å dele på LinkedIn(åpnes i en ny fane)Klikk for å sende dette med e-post til en venn(åpnes i en ny fane)Lik dette:Lik Laster... Posted by Eirik Jeistad Passionate Norwegian photographer in love with contrast and black/white. Aspiring artist and commercial reality shooter. Enjoying life, my family, my cameras and my darkroom.